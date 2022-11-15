BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $846.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $642.00 to $846.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $741.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $971.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

