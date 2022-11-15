Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $108,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

