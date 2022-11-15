Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,832,661 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

