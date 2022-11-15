Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 413,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 581,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 507,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLFY shares. TheStreet downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.35. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

