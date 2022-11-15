bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $635.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,675 shares of company stock worth $87,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

