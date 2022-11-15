BMO Capital Markets Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

OR opened at C$16.97 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

