BMO Capital Markets Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %
OR opened at C$16.97 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.43.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
