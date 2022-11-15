Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Barclays raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.16.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

