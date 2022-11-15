Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

