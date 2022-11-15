Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the company’s previous close.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $39.50.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

