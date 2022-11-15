Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $76.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,055.98. 7,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,809.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,925.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

