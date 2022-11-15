Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 30,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,382,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.