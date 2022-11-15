Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 30,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,382,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 5,141,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

