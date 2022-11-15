Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

