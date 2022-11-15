Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $283,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 5.9 %

TROW stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $218.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

