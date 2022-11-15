Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

