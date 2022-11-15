Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after buying an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

