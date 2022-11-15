Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after buying an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MakeMyTrip

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.