Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

