Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

