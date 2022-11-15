Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

