Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.00. 29,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,201. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

