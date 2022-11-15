Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 18.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Neogen Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 176,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,653. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.