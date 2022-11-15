Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.