Boston Family Office LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

