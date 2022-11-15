Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

