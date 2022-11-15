Boston Family Office LLC Sells 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 30,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,080. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.