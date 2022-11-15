bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

bpost NV/SA Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of BPOSY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 9,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.59.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

