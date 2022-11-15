Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

