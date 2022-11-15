Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 7,789 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $48,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 144,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

