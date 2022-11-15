Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $397.98. 188,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

