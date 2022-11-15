Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $14.20 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,682 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

