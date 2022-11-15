Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $31.80 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

