Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

GOOG stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. 1,386,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

