Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 3,299 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
IBM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. 185,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.08.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
