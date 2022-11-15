Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 22,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 663,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

