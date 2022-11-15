Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 25,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.