BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,169. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

About BrainsWay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.