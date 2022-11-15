BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,169. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.
BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
