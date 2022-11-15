Braintrust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $580,024.69 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $80.16 million and $580,024.69 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars.

