BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BRCC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 254.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

