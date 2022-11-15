Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,753. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

