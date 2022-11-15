Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRLT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brilliant Earth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

