Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 31,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 242,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

