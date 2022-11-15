Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 1,255,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

