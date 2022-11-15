Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.
BRMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
NYSE BRMK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 1,255,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
