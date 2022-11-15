Brokerages Set FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Target Price at $280.00

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLNG shares. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLNG opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $258,754,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

