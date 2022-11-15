Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $45.07

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

GDS Stock Up 1.6 %

GDS stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.66. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

