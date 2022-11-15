Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $106.17

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($105.15) to €105.00 ($108.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 56,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.