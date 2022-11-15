Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.5 %

BAM traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,275. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

