Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

