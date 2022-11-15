Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.25% of Booking worth $176,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $38.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,017.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,925.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

