Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,333,186 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.01. 291,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

