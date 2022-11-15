Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $181,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 86,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

